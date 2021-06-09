NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Historical Society will have a “Kick Off” and “Meet and Greet” to showcase its newest project to highlight the history of Newton County.
President Kay Babcock invites members and the public to the society’s Resource Center located at the corner of U.S. 24 and 4th Street in Kentland on June 17 at 11 a.m., CST. The public will get the chance to view plans for a large color mural that will be painted on the east wall of the Resource Center.
Rein Bontrager, artist and owner of Reinforcements Design, Renssalaer, has been chosen to paint the 100-foot long mural, which will feature many places, people and things of historical interest, both past and present, in Newton County.
All the townships in the county will be represented in the mural.
Those attending will be able to visit with the artist and view a small version of the planned mural.
A light lunch will be served in the Resource center following the “Meet and Greet”. The public is cordially invited.