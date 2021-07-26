The Newton County Extension Homemakers play an important role in local children going back to school.
Each year, backpacks filled with all grade level’s necessary supplies are filled and distributed to the local elementary and middle schools, as well as organizations that assist students of families in special situations.
Along with the backpacks are additional supplies for teachers boxed and distributed to the school offices.
Thanks to a grant received through the Newton County Drug Coalition, donations from individual townships, and the Newton County Extension Homemakers organization, backpacks and supplies are available for children who might not be able to start school prepared to learn with essential materials.