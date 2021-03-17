MOROCCO, Ind. — Discussion of a new pay scale for the Newton County Ambulance Department, and the approval of several high dollar maintenance projects highlighted the March 12 Newton County Council meeting.
Ambulance Director Anthonye VanWienen came before the board with a proposal for a pay increase stretched out over two years.
“2021 has proved to be a challenging year in public service due to COVID, we have seen a decrease in responders at the state and local level which includes EMTs and paramedics,” said VanWienen. “The state is experiencing a shortage in responders and current responders are seeking employment that financially benefits them. As years continue to go by we continue to come up shorthanded, as all departments do, especially during these times due to lack of funding, but at some point, we will hit that point in the road where we need to make some changes and today marks that point in the road.”
VanWienen added that the hard work of setting up a pay matrix has already been done with the part-time staff, and the toughest part left is to plug in the numbers for the full-time staff.
Councilmember Abbey Rossiter, who met with members of the ambulance department to help get the pay issues addressed, said her major concern is what the EMTs and paramedics are making as their base hourly rate.
“If you look at their wages, we are paying paramedics less than $15 an hour and EMTs under $13 with some making under $11 an hour,” said Rossiter. “The department has open positions that they haven’t been able to fill because of the pay.”
Council President Michale Mark said that a pay matrix for full-time employees hasn’t been set up because that is what the increased longevity pay is for. Mark also added that what Newton County pays for longevity is one of the highest if not the highest in the state.
“Overtime is also built into the employees’ pay because of their work schedule (24 hours on, 48 hours off),” said Mark. “The hourly rate dropped on paper (when the department went from salary to hourly) but they are still getting the same amount of money at the end of the year.”
“We just want to have a sustainable rate and be competitive in the market,” replied VanWienen.
Rossiter said she understood the overtime pay, but the employees still have to work 40 hours in a week at their regular base pay before getting overtime.
“We have to prioritize what we spend landfill money on and my priority for the county is public safety,” added Rossiter.
Scott Carlson stated that if the county is going to continue to run an ambulance service, they need the people with the skills in the back. However, he did add that if an increase is approved the council may have to cut some funds someplace else.
“I agree 100 percent your people need to be paid more,” Carlson said to VanWienen. “We just have to find a way to do that or cut services.”
Mark concluded that the increase in the pay scale was worth looking into and hopefully the council can come up with a solution in the next month or so.
VanWienen’s proposal called for a half raise or around a $44,000 increase total for the department in 2021, and then an additional $44,000 increase in 2022. With the increase, hourly rates would go up slightly each year based on years of service to the county.
In other action, the council approved additional requests from the Maintenance Department in the amounts of $130,000, $260,000, and $330,000.
The $130,000 request will be to replace a generator at the George Ade Memorial Health Care Center and the money will come out of the county’s Medicaid reimbursement fund.
The $260,0000 will be used to replace elevators at both the courthouse and the jail as well as some water shutoff valves at the jail and a fire panel.
The $330,000 will be used to replace 30 heating and cooling units in the Government Center.