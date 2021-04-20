MOROCCO, Ind. — With the hopes of being competitive in the job market, the Newton County Council unanimously approved to implement an increased pay matrix for the Newton County Ambulance Department. The action came at the council's regular meeting on April 16.
"We have some incredibly skilled employees here that are responsible for saving lives," said EMS Director Tonye VanWienen. "This matrix will allow our employees to know where they are headed year to year with pay."
Councilmember Abbey Rossiter, who met with members of the ambulance department to help get the discussion of a pay matrix started, said previously that her major concern was with what the EMTs and paramedics were making as their base hourly rate.
“If you look at their wages, we are paying paramedics less than $15 an hour and EMTs under $13 with some making under $11 an hour,” said Rossiter. “The department has open positions that they haven’t been able to fill because of the pay.”
The new pay matrix will be paid for this year by an additional out of the ambulance budget for just under $75,000.
While the vote was 6-0 to approve the pay matrix, there was some discussion on taking longevity away from the department.
"I'm not sure we can both," said Council Vice President Scott Carlson. "For me to make this decision, I have to think about longevity, it is all connected."
"The county's longevity pay is already one of the highest in the state and it was set up like a matrix to reward employees who remain here for many years," said Council President Michael Mark. "If we do this pay matrix, we can't do the same pay for them with longevity."
Councilmember Tim Lohr echoed Carlson and Mark's remarks.
"We will have to address longevity, I already know that other employees will be asking (for a pay matrix increase). It needs to be considered."
VanWienen told the council he would hate to see the longevity for his department taken away. "We have several longtime employees who have earned that," added VanWienen"
Rossiter also said she doesn't believe longevity should be taken away from them.
"We did this pay matrix as a way to retain employees in this competitive field," said Rossiter. "Why would we want to punish the longtime employees by taking away or reducing their longevity?"
The discussion about the department's longevity may be brought up during budget hearings.
In other action:
- The council approved a $275,000 grant to the Brook Fire Department out of landfill funds for an aerial truck.
- The council approved $35,000 for the Newton County Prosecutor's Drug Task Force to purchase a 2021 Dodge Durango Police Pursuit K9 Edition truck. The funds will cover the cost of the vehicle and equipment and will come out of user fees.