March 27
Kentland Rotary Breakfast at Trinity United Methodist Church, Saturday March 27 from 7:00 to 9:30 AM. Dine in or Carry out available.
April 3
The Kentland Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10:30 a.m. Rain or Shine on Saturday, April 3, 2021 on the west side of the Newton County Courthouse lawn. Candy and prizes will be available in four different age categories ranging up to 8 years old. Bring a camera for an opportunity to have photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Any adults accompanying their children are being asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing rules. Sponsored by the Kentland Retail Merchants Association.
April 3
Morocco Easter Egg Hunt will take place April 3 at Recher Park . This year businesses and residents have donated bikes to be won.There will be a drawing for boys and girls in each age group (Kindergarten through 4th grade) and there will be some extra special toys for newborns. At each station there will be someone with a paper that will need to have the child’s name put on it. It will go in the boy container or girl container. After the Easter Egg Hunt, they will draw the names of the winners. Please show up early to fill out paper with your child’s name on it, because once 1PM SHARP hits no more signing up! Its Egg hunting time!
July 26
There will be an Ag Plastics/Container Collection Event Monday, July 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. at the Newton County Highway Garage, located at 3640 South 275 West—Morocco, IN. There is NO LIMIT to number of containers accepted. Free Disposal of plastic pesticide container up to 55 gallon. There is ZERO COST to participate in collection. Open to Newton, Jasper, White, Carroll, Pulaski, and Benton County Residents in Indiana. The Staff of G. Phillips & Sons have 100 percent authority to not accept any container if it does not meet appearance and cleanliness standards. For information please contact: recycling@newtoncounty.in.gov 888-663-9866 x 2513.