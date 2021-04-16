May 2
Raub United Methodist Church will be sponsoring a Chicken Dinner on May 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST at the Kentland Community Center. The dinner will be eat in or carry-out. All proceeds from the dinner will support church missions.
May 15
Willow Slough in Newton County will host a Mud Slug event on May 15, with participants paddling in a kayak for 1 mile, bicycling for another 20 miles and taking a 10-mile trail run. They will encounter a variety of terrain from sand to mud on the trail. Start time is 9 a.m. To register and to retrieve maps and more information, go to www.newtoncountyparkboard.com.
July 26
There will be an Ag Plastics/Container Collection Event Monday, July 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Newton County Highway Garage, located at 3640 South 275 West—Morocco, IN. There is NO LIMIT to number of containers accepted. Free Disposal of plastic pesticide container up to 55 gallon. There is ZERO COST to participate in collection. Open to Newton, Jasper, White, Carroll, Pulaski, and Benton County Residents in Indiana. The Staff of G. Phillips & Sons have 100 percent authority to not accept any container if it does not meet appearance and cleanliness standards. For information please contact: recycling@newtoncounty.in.gov 888-663-9866 x 2513.