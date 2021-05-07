May 15
Willow Slough in Newton County will host a Mud Slug event on May 15, with participants paddling in a kayak for 1 mile, bicycling for another 20 miles and taking a 10-mile trail run. They will encounter a variety of terrain from sand to mud on the trail. Start time is 9 a.m. To register and to retrieve maps and more information, go to www.newtoncountyparkboard.com.
May 29
Morocco Beaver Fest - YARD SALES TIME:8AM-5PM, 9AM VENDORS START, 10AM-4PM BINGO AND TEXAS HOLDEM , COUNTY HIGHWAY PLOW PAINTING FOR KIDS, 12PM-4PM MUSIC, 12PM-4PM KIDS GAMES, 1PM-3-PM CHILD SAFETY IDENTIFICATION KITS,12PM-4PM CAR SHOW, 4PM PARADE LINEUP, 4:30PM PARADE START, 4:30-12AM DJ, STREET DANCE and BEER GARDEN, 5:30PM TEXAS HOLDEM and BINGO STARTS AGAIN, 5:30PM-9PM- Morocco High School Alumni Dinner- MOROCCO COMMUNITY CENTER. All events will be held in downtown Morocco. Roads will be closed off and parking will be posted. The address for the event is 218 E,. State Street, Morocco, IN 47963.
May 30
Pancake Breakfast at the Morocco Fire House 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. followed by the 5K/10K Morocco Hustle at 7:15 a.m. Fireworks at Sam Rice Memorial Park at dusk.
June 12
A reminder that the date for the 2021 “A.J. Kent High School Alumni and Friends Banquet” has been set for Saturday, June 12, 2021. Mark your calendar and plan to attend this annual event. Don Funk will be the honored guest and Carter (Cork) Lohr will be the M.C. All alumni and community members are invited to join for dinner and an evening of conversation and reminiscing. Watch this newspaper and your mail for further information or call Marlene Sondgerath at 219-474-5089 with questions.
July 26
There will be an Ag Plastics/Container Collection Event Monday, July 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Newton County Highway Garage, located at 3640 South 275 West—Morocco, IN. There is NO LIMIT to number of containers accepted. Free Disposal of plastic pesticide container up to 55 gallon. There is ZERO COST to participate in collection. Open to Newton, Jasper, White, Carroll, Pulaski, and Benton County Residents in Indiana. The Staff of G. Phillips & Sons have 100 percent authority to not accept any container if it does not meet appearance and cleanliness standards. For information please contact: recycling@newtoncounty.in.gov 888-663-9866 x 2513.