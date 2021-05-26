May 18, 2021
Aaron Michael Gross, 31, of Rensselaer, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct (Class B Misd.).
May 20
Tyler Scott Verhines, 29, of Bloomington, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C Misd.), and driving while suspended with a prior (Class A Misd.).
Brannon Sean Sinks, 44, of Brook, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for criminal trespass (Class A Misd.).
May 21
Jessie Sue Brown, 31, of Rensselaer, Ind., as arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on warrants for failure to appear (Level 6 and Level 4 Felonies).
May 23
Jorge Luiz Hernandez Munoz, 26, of Indianapolis, as arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C Misd.), and operator never licensed (Class C Misd.).
Brennen Michael Stricklin, 24, of Lake Village, Ind., as arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C Misd.).