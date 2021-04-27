April 19
Britney Nicole Garrity, 29, of Rensselaer, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for contempt of court.
Travis Ryan Jones, 33, of Goodland, Ind., was arrested by Goodland Police for criminal trespass (Class A Misd.), two counts of intimidation (Level 6 Felony), and criminal mischief less than $750 (Class B Misd.).
April 21
Jason Lee Rich, 26, of Sumava Resorts, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug (Level 6 Felony).
April 23
Dustin Daniel Hughes, 25, of Lake Village, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for identity deception (Level 6 Felony), and refusal to identify (Class C Misd.).
Shelby Lynn Bodie, 25, of Lake Village, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.), obstruction of justice (Level 6 Felony), and assisting a criminal (Level 6 Felony).
Maegan Cristine Bodie, 31 of Lake Village, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for identity deception (Level 6 Felony), refusal to identify (Class C Misd.), and counterfeiting (Level 6 Felony).
April 25
Jacqueline Christine Frye, 21, of Highland, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for reckless driving (Class C Misd.).