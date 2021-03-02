Feb. 23, 2021
Arthur Raymond Burchett, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Newton County’s Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear.
Feb. 24
Crystal Lynn Regnier, 38, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County’s Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior (Level 6 Felony).
Willie Pierre Mance, 35, of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County’s Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement (Level 6 Felony), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class C Misd.), reckless driving (Class C Misd.), and criminal recklessness (Class B Misd.).
Feb. 25
Joshua Trace Heads, 30, Bloomington, MN, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for dealing in a narcotic drug (Level 4 Felony).
Roland OC Wallace, 29, of Plymouth, MN, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for dealing in a narcotic drug.
Feb. 27
Orion Dale Charlesworth, 19, of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County’s Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear.