April 12, 2021
Nathan Eugene Fields, 30, of Kentland, Ind., was arresting by the Newton County Drug Task Force for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.), and driving while suspended with a prior (Class A Misd.).
April 13
Keith Wilson Hall, 38, of Goodland, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department because his bond was revoked.
April 17
Kyle Ryan Gene Edward Laffoon, 25, of Lake Village, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear Onan original charge of theft (Level 6 Felony).
April 18
Jeremy Vance Adcock, 31, of Brook, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for battery (Class B Misd.), and invasion of privacy (Class A Misd.)
Joshua Take Ellis, 46, of Kentland, Ind., was arrested by Kentland Police for operating while intoxicated (Level 6 Felony).