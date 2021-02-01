Jan. 27, 2021
Daniel Jason Taylor, 35, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for violation of probation.
Jan. 28
Dale Allen Anderson, 61 of Hebron, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of operating while intoxicated (Class C Misd.).
Harry Keith Babcock, 35, of Brook was arrested by Brook Police on a warrant for an original charge of domestic battery (Level 6 Felony) on a person less than 14 years old.
Jan. 31
Chandler Randall Stone, 27, of Lafayette was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for battery that results in serious bodily injury to another person (Level 5 Felony).