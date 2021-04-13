April 5, 2021
Shane Michael Baker, 30, of Hoopeston, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear - driving while suspended with a prior (Class A Misd.).
April 7
Lijun Tian, 24, of Hammond, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C Misd.).
April 8
Kevin Wayne Stone, 39, of Goodland, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery (Class A Misd.).
Stacey Lee Cannon, 43, of New Lenox, Ill., was arrested for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.).
April 11
Siddhesh Nitin Dubai, 20, of West Lafayette, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C Misd.).