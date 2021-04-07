NC Arrests
March 29, 2021

Marc Dominick Gust, 37, of Sumava Resorts, IN, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s on a warrant for failure to appear (original charge battery Class B Misdirects.)

Mara Nicole Walker, 31, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s for dealing meth - at least 10 grams (Level 2 Felony), possession of meth - at least 28 grams (Level 3 Felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class A Misd.).

March 31

Robert William Parrish, 41 of Rensselaer, IN, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s for operating while intoxicated (Class Misd.).

April 1

Geoffrey Warren Fisher, 45, of Sheldon, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s for possession of paraphernalia (Class C Misd.), and possession of a narcotic drug (Level 6 Felony).

April 3

Taja Paige Garcia, 18, of Glendale Heights, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s for reckless driving (Class C Misd.).

April 4

Roderick Cortez Branch, 49, of Goodland, IN, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s on a warrant for failure to appear (original charge driving while suspended Class A Misd.).

Ramajai Cortez Houston, 21, of Hammond, IN, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s for reckless driving (Class C Misd.).

