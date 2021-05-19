May 10, 2021
Jonathan Xavier Hall, 20, of Goodland, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for violation of probation — original charge battery (Class A Misd.).
May 11
Michael Anthony Addison, 20, of Altus, OK, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C Misd.).
May 14
Jason Lawrence Jimenez, 36, of Crown Point, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated — refusal (Class C Misd.).
Prentiss Montrell Boyd, 39, of Evansville, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy (Class A Misd.).
May 16
Danielle Helen Drescher, 31, of DeMotte, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior (Level 6 Felony), and habitual traffic violator (Level 6 Felony).