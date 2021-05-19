NC Arrests
May 10, 2021

Jonathan Xavier Hall, 20, of Goodland, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for violation of probation — original charge battery (Class A Misd.).

May 11

Michael Anthony Addison, 20, of Altus, OK, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C Misd.).

May 14

Jason Lawrence Jimenez, 36, of Crown Point, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated — refusal (Class C Misd.).

Prentiss Montrell Boyd, 39, of Evansville, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy (Class A Misd.).

May 16

Danielle Helen Drescher, 31, of DeMotte, Ind., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior (Level 6 Felony), and habitual traffic violator (Level 6 Felony).

