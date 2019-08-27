RURAL HOOPESTON — Illinois State Police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that killed a man and sent two others to a hospital Monday night.
According to a preliminary report, the accident involving a 2006 Ford Freestar van occurred at 8:26 p.m. on Illinois 9 just east of Cheneyville Road.
The report said the van was traveling west on the state highway when it ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned in a cornfield.
A 37-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 36-year-old Miguel I. Vera, of San Benito, Texas, and a 38-year-old passenger from Brownsville, Texas, were transported to a local hospital.
The Vermilion County coroner’s office said it would release the name of the man after his next of kin has been notified.