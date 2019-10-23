PAXTON — An elderly man from Texas was killed Wednesday morning when his car left the road and struck a guardrail on Interstate 57 south of Paxton.
District 21 Illinois State Police spokesman Jayme Bufford said the 72-year-old from Copperas Cove, Texas — whose name was not immediately released — was driving a 1999 Mazda convertible north on I-57 near mile marker 258.5 when around 8:49 a.m. his car left the roadway, striking a guardrail.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ford County Coroner’s Office.