WATSEKA — An Iroquois County judge will meet with attorneys in September to discuss the discovery process in a wrongful-death lawsuit brought against a Buckley tavern and three men who were involved in a fight outside the bar that led to the death of a suburban Chicago man in 2016.
Attorneys for the Dutchmaster Bar and Iroquois County residents Shayne Weber, Michael Bristle and Stephen Niemann are scheduled to meet via conference call with Judge James Kinzer on Sept. 11, along with the attorney for the estate of Daniel K. Connolly, who died following the fight on Christmas Night in 2016.
Chicago attorney Brian Murphy filed the lawsuit in December 2017, claiming the bar and the three men should be held liable for the 25-year-old Lyons resident’s death. The six-count civil complaint seeks in excess of $50,000 in damages for each count.
A coroner’s jury ruled Mr. Connolly’s death a homicide in February 2017, after testimony revealed that he suffocated while being restrained by Bristle and Niemann, who used their body weight to hold him down. However, State’s Attorney Jim Devine declined to file any criminal charges.
The fight started after Mr. Connolly and Weber got into an argument inside the bar at 114 S. Railroad Ave., police said. After being ordered to leave and then doing so, Mr. Connolly later returned, allegedly battering Weber as he was outside.
The lawsuit alleges that the bar should be liable for Mr. Connolly’s death under the Illinois Dram Shop Act. The suit noted that the bar’s employees had served alcoholic drinks to Weber, Bristle and Niemann prior to the fight, and their subsequent intoxication “caused or contributed” to the incident.
The lawsuit further alleges that the bar was “careless and negligent” in that its staff failed to remove Weber from the premises after he allegedly instigated the initial incident inside the bar. The bar also failed to contact police immediately after both the first incident and the fight outside, the lawsuit added.
Meanwhile, the complaint alleges Weber, Bristle and Niemann failed to “exercise reasonable care” for Mr. Connolly’s safety by assaulting him and pinning him to the ground at a time when he “posed no danger to them.”
Attorneys for Weber, Bristle, Niemann and Janeski have denied their responsibility for Mr. Connolly’s death, asking for the case to be dismissed or for judgment to be ruled in their favor.
In response to the lawsuit, Janeski’s attorney noted in court documents that Mr. Connolly instigated the fight and should have known doing so could risk injury.
Janeski’s attorney also noted that under state law, “no plaintiff can bring a cause of action for injuries suffered which resulted from the plaintiff’s own intoxication.” Mr. Connolly had alcohol, cocaine and cannabis in his system.
The attorney also noted that the fight occurred outside the bar, and a tavern owner “has no duty to protect persons from dangers caused by third persons off the premises.”