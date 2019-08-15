GIBSON CITY — Alamo Group Inc. will be creating some new jobs at its manufacturing plant in Gibson City with the recent acquisition of the Dixie Chopper business from Textron Outdoor Power Equipment Inc., a subsidiary of Textron Inc.
But just how many new jobs are created at the plant at 1020 S. Sangamon Ave. — which currently has 160 workers — remains to be determined.
Dan Malone, Alamo Group’s chief financial officer, told the Ford County Record on Thursday that it would be bringing more jobs to the Gibson City facility when it relocates Dixie Chopper’s production there. Malone noted that Textron has already shut down its Dixie Chopper manufacturing facility in Greenscastle, Ind., and the lease for its warehousing facility in Indiana is also expiring.
“We are going to transition that production over to our Gibson City plant, and there will be jobs created,” Malone said. “I can’t tell you how many because, frankly, it has not been determined exactly how many we’re going to create over there. But certainly bringing that production into that plant will create some employment in Gibson City.”
Dixie Chopper manufactures commercial and residential mowing equipment.
“They are an iconic brand in the zero-turn mowing industry and provide both a range of products and channel coverage that will complement and enhance our platform for growth,” said Ron Robinson, Alamo Group’s president and chief executive officer. “They will become part of Alamo Group’s agricultural division.”
Rick Raborn, executive vice president of Alamo Group’s agricultural division, said Alamo Group is “truly excited to be further investing in the outdoor power equipment channel with an established brand such as Dixie Chopper,” adding that “we look forward to working with our new team members and supporting all of our new dealers in an effort to grow in this market.”
Founded in 1969, Alamo Group, headquartered in Seguin, Texas, manufactures equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Its products include truck- and tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation-maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow-removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks and agricultural implements.
Alamo Group has about 3,650 employees and operates 29 plants.