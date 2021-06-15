Christina White, daughter of Mike White and the late Julie White, of Paxton, was recently awarded the Virginia Graham Memorial Scholarship. Currently administered by the PBL Education Foundation, this $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of PBL High School who intends to pursue a degree in education or child development, and is based on academic achievement, participation and leadership in community, school, and the work place.
During her time spent at PBL High School, White has played a key role in the FFA Organization, holding many offices throughout her four years, including president, 2nd vice president, JV president, historian, section 17 reporter, as well as committee chair for the Ag Day Camp and the Toy Show Committee. Her dedication to the FFA organization has proven to be very beneficial, as White has collected many honors and awards, some of which are: Outstanding Sophomore and Junior, Section 17 & District 4 Horticulture Proficiency Winner, Section 17 Agriscience Plant Systems Proficiency Winner, District 4 Star in Agriscience, Illinois FFA State Degree, and she was also named a WYXY FFA All Star in 2020.
Athletically, White was a member of the varsity softball team all four years of high school, as well as a member of the National Honor Society, and the jv and varsity scholastic bowl teams.
White’s community service is quite extensive too, racking up many hours of volunteering with the PBL School Supplies and Backpack Programs, Ludlow Co-op Cookouts, Red Cross Blood Drives, Paxton Swine & Dine, Paxton Fourth of July, along with the Hands of Christ Food Pantry.
In the fall, White will be attending the University of Illinois, majoring in Agriculture Education.