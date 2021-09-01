The Purdue Extension Service of White County will be hosting the annual “Agricultural Outlook Breakfast” at the 4-H Community Building at the fairgrounds in Reynolds.
It will take place Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 a.m. The program is free to the public and is designed to help farmers, landowners and agribusiness managers make better business decisions in the coming year.
The program will be presented by Dr. Michael Langemeier, an agricultural economist from Purdue, and is generously being sponsored by Alliance Bank, Bank of Wolcott, Farm Credit Mid-America, First Merchants Bank and The Fountain Trust Company.
Following many years of weak margins, profit prospects for the 2021 crops have improved immensely, will this continue into 2022 and beyond? Current USDA reports are predicting record corn yields for Indiana. How are other states fairing this year, and how will prices be affected as combines begin to run?
The most recent Purdue land value and cash rent survey showed record high land prices in Indiana. What was the reason for this and will these prices continue? These questions and more will be addressed during the program.
This program is free to attend, however RSVP’s are needed by Sept. 13 to get an accurate head count for breakfast, which will be served at 7:30 a.m. ET followed by the program.
Please note that COVID restrictions may force us to move the event to an open-air facility on the fairgrounds, RSVP-ing will help us communicate any changes with you. To RSVP, contact the Purdue Extension Office of White County at 219-984-5115, or e-mail me at awestfal@purdue.edu.
Veteran Farmer Workshop
coming to northwest Indiana
The Veteran Farmer Workshop and Indiana AgVets Update will focus on agricultural opportunities for military veterans.
The workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Pinney Purdue Ag Center (11402 S. County Line Road Wanatah, Ind.) from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. CT (11a.m.-4 p.m. ET).
If you are a veteran interested in or already involved with agriculture or a current (or prospective) Indiana AgVet, don’t miss this chance to learn, network and enjoy time with fellow veterans. Lunch will be provided and there is no fee to participate.
Pre-registration is required by visiting https://tinyurl.com/agvetspinney. Questions may be directed to Purdue Agricultural Safety and Health specialist Ed Sheldon at ejsheldo@purdue.edu.