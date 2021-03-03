Are you interested in becoming a commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) remote pilot or are already flying without the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification but would like to obtain your license?
You’re in luck. Purdue Extension will host its UAV Signature Program in March. This program is intended to prepare participants for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Test, which is a requirement to pass if you are operating a UAV on a commercial basis. It will also be teaching participants useful UAV applications as well, such as making flight plans, managing data, setting up your camera and more.
UAVs, also known as drones, are providing numerous benefits to Indiana’s environment and economy. In the agricultural sector, they are helping farmers and agricultural professionals gather more precise data and translate it into efficient, profitable and long-term success in the areas of crops, natural resources, and livestock.
They are also providing numerous benefits to other industries through their ability to improve the marketing opportunities of a business, and providing analyses of structures, real estate and more.
The UAV Signature Program will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. EST March 24-25. The cost is $200 per person. Registration for the program is required and can be done online at http://bit.ly/2021DroneProgram.
To learn more about UAV’s, their uses, and legal requirements, please visit https://extension.purdue.edu/uav. For information regarding the March program, contact Andrew Westfall, of the Purdue Extension Office of White County, at 219-984-5115 or awestfal@purdue.edu. Ag Winter School reminder
Just a reminder that the virtual 2021 White County Ag Winter School is in full swing, with a few more programs coming up, including classes on crop disease management, crop insect management, and hemp production in Indiana.
Previous Ag Winter School’s have been recorded and are available to view by contacting Westfall at awestfal@purdue.edu or 219-984-5115.
Previous classes that are available include sessions on corn and soybean production, weed management, ag technology, soil health and more.
To view the complete schedule or register for any remaining classes, please visit http://bit.ly/2021AGWinterSchool.