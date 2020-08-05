Health officials in both Ford and Vermilion counties on Wednesday linked multiple new COVID-19 cases to long-term care facilities.
— Eight of the 13 new cases reported in Ford County were the results of an an outbreak at a long-term care facility, the county health department said.
The county reported eight new cases Tuesday, pushing its total to 62. Ten of those residents are isolating at home; three are hospitalized.
Of Ford County’s 62 total cases, 49 are classified by the local public health department as confirmed and 13 are considered probable.
— Three of the nine new cases reported Wednesday in Vermilion County were linked to the same long-term care facility, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
"This particular facility temporarily transfers its COVID-positive residents to a Chicago-area nursing home, which has a dedicated COVID unit, until they recover or are released," Toole said. "The families of all of the residents of the local facility have been notified. We are not naming the facility at this time, but the IDPH will likely announce this as an outbreak in a Vermilion County facility."
Vermilion's nine new cases involved two residents in their 70s, two in their 60s, a grade school-aged child and residents in their 50s, 40s, 30s and 20s, pushing the county's total to 212.
Of the nine, one is hospitalized.
The number of active cases in Champaign County grew by 35 Wednesday — more than triple Tuesday’s total.
With 2,276 new tests processed, the county’s positivity rates both remained low — 1.5 percent (single-day) and 1.2 percent (seven-day).
For the second straight day, the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 declined by one (to 13). Active cases were also down — by 22, to 195.
The biggest overnight spikes in new cases were in Champaign’s 61822 ZIP code (up 11, to 285 total) and Urbana’s 61802 (up nine, to 210).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data: