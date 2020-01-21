WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka has a new cardiologist. Dr. Michael Wingo.
Wingo, a cardiologist from the OSF Cardiovascular Institute, is now accepting patients at the IMH Specialty Clinic in Watseka. He has been a healthcare medical professional for more than 30 years with experience in residential and hospital environments.
Wingo studied at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md., where he earned his bachelor of arts degree in biology. He then went on to the Medicine College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, where he was certified in cardiovascular diseases and internal medicine. Wingo earned his M.D. in medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md.
Appointments with Wingo can be made by calling 217-337-3240 and requesting an appointment with him at the IMH Specialty Clinic.