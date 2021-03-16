The championship games in the Sangamon Valley Conference were determined Saturday with the Watseka team taking first place in the girls tournament over PBL and the Iroquois West team taking first place in the boys tournament over Central.
The Warriors defeated the Panthers in the girls championship 36-25 in Watseka. Kinzie Parsons and Kennedy McTaggart each had 10 points for the Warriors, followed by Sydney McTaggart with 6 points, Allie Hoy with five points and Natalie Schroeder with four points.
Lorena Arnett had eight points for the Panthers, followed by Makenna Ecker with six points, Losa Suaava with five points, and Brooke Walder and Kayla Adwell each with three points.
Watseka’s Natalie Schroeder scored her 1,000th point during the game
becoming the 9th Lady Warrior in school history to accomplish that
milestone, said Coach Barry Bauer.
Kinzie Parsons, Kennedy McTaggart, and Teagan Cawthon each had six rebounds.
The Warriors ended the season at 17-1. The Panthers ended their season at 10-4.
In the boys tournament at Iroquois West, the Raiders defeated the Comets 51-50.
Jack McMillan had 22 points for the Raiders, with Ryan Tilstra adding 16, Clayton Leonard contributing six points, Cannon Leonard contributing four points and Peyton Rhodes adding three points.
“Iroquois West boys pull out a nail biter in the SVC championship over Clifton,” said Coach Zack Monk in an email. “IW found themselves trailing by 11 points early in the second quarter, but managed to head into halftime with a one point lead. In the fourth quarter, the Raiders struggled to score against Clifton’s pressure, but maintained a one point lead with four seconds to go. Off the missed free, Clifton pushed the ball down the floor but their attempt fell short.”
Iroquois West finishes their season with a final record of 12-4.
In the consolation bracket of the girls tournament, Iroquois West defeated Garner-South Wilmington 45-44.
“IW Girls Basketball defeated GSW 45-44 with a last second shot by Emma Lopez to take 3rd place in the SVC Conference Tournament,” wrote Coach Kristie Arie in an email. IW finished the season with a 9-7 record.
In the boys consolation game, Watseka defeated Cissna Park 51-33 to take third place in the tournament.
Sam Kaeb led the Timberwolves with 10 points and Ian Rogers had nine points. Malaki Verkler had six points, Devin Hull had four points and Gavin Spitz and Tanner Garrison each had two points.
Conner Curry led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points. Brayden Haines had 10 points and Drew Wittenborn had nine points. Jordan Schroeder contributed six points, Braiden WAlwer had five points, Maddux Rigsby had four points and Jameson Cluver had three points.