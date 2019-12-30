WATSEKA — The deadline to register to vote in the county clerk’s office or with deputy registrars for the March 17 primary election in Iroquois County is Feb. 18, while the last day to register online is March 1.
A list of registrars and locations to register voters is available at the county clerk’s office. Residents may also register in person at the county clerk’s office, located in the Administrative Center at 1001 E. Grant St. in Watseka, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Additionally, residents may register to vote online at www.co.iroquois.il.us/resources/elections. To register, people should click on the “paperless online voter registration” link and follow the instructions.
To be eligible to vote, people must hold a valid Illinois driver’s license or an Illinois state-issued identification card.
Meanwhile, voters may apply to vote by mail either in the county clerk’s office or by calling 815-432-6960. Also, they may visit www.co.iroquois.il.us/resources/elections to print a “vote by mail” application.
Handicapped and elderly voters may also vote at their polling place not accessible to them by requesting a special application from the county clerk’s office. Election judges will assist voters who have properly applied for “curbside voting.” Election judges are available to provide assistance when needed if a friend or relative cannot assist the voter at the polls.
The last day to vote early in the county clerk’s office before the March 17 election is March 16.
For more information about voter registration or voting for the handicapped, people can call the county clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.