Gene May said last week’s electronics recycling event went very well. The Ford County board member and garbage hauling business owner was impressed how smoothly things went.
May said 158 cars of people brought in items that filled two trailers but not a third reserved for the day.
He reported $1,285 in donations will go towards defraying the cost of that empty trailer. He will release the total weight collected when he receives that information.
May has worked on plans for the event since January. He thanked all the volunteers who participated including members of the PBL football team, Ford County employees, the city of Paxton for its lot, Paxton Ready Mix for use of a forklift and Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold for his assistance.
Earlier, a similar event was held in Gibson City. The third county event is set for August 21. All three have been funded by the state of Illinois.