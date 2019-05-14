LODA — On two Saturdays this month, volunteers will be removing the wooden mulch surrounding the playground structures at the village park in preparation for having a company replace it with rubber mulch.
Trustee Ronda Breeden told the village board at its meeting last Wednesday that she had confirmed the job with Westmont-based Rubbersafe Playgrounds, which will install black rubber mulch around all playground equipment at a cost not to exceed $14,000.
Prior to the rubber mulch arriving on site, the board agreed to have volunteers remove the existing wooden mulch on Saturday, May 18, and Saturday, May 25, starting at 9 a.m. each day.
Residents from Loda and elsewhere are welcome to help with the removal efforts, Breeden said. Anyone interested in helping is asked to contact Breeden, whose telephone number is listed on a sheet in the glass box on the front of the Village Hall.
Breeden said she also plans to arrange for persons to help who need to complete community-service hours through the court system in Ford and Iroquois counties.
The board gave its approval for the company installing the new mulch to place it on the basketball court at the park when delivered.
Other business
In other business last week:
➜ The board voted 4-2, with trustees Ronda and Gene Breeden Jr. in dissent, to authorize Gerald and Helen Aardsma, owners of Mulberry Farms, to build a 160-by-16-foot storage building on their property. In voting “no,” the Breedens cited problems related to semis delivering products to Mulberry Farms tearing up the village’s streets, noting that the construction of the storage warehouse could only add to the issues. Trustees agreed that a letter should be sent to the Aardsmas, asking them to do something about the problems. Board President Carol Arseneau noted that the village has put up a barricade on one street leading to the Pine Ridge Cemetery to help address the issues, but the barricade has been moved on various occasions. The village’s letter will state that if the Aardsmas are the ones moving the barricade, they need to stop doing so. Arseneau suggested that the village put a weight-limit sign on that road, as well.
➜ Village Engineer Tom Overmyer said paperwork related to road work funded by motor-fuel tax revenue has been submitted to the Illinois Department of Transportation for its approval. As soon as the paperwork is approved, Overmyer said bids will be sought from contractors.
➜ Overmyer said that as soon as the Historic Preservation Agency’s report is submitted to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the village should be able to move forward with getting a grant agreement signed by the board’s president to help fund the replacement of the town’s aging water tower. Overmyer said he hopes that within 30 to 45 days, the village will be able to start the bidding process for the project. Overmyer said that because the price of steel has risen, the cost of the project may increase. The village is considering seeking bids for both a 50,000-gallon and 75,000-gallon water tower to give the village more flexibility and options.
➜ The board voted to donate $200 to the Shriners in order for the group to appear in the annual Loda Good Ole Days parade on July 27. The board also voted to donate $200 toward a fireworks show to be held that night.
➜ Arseneau said she has received complaints about Champaign Recyclers using Hickory Street frequently. After the company purchased property on South Franklin Street, it had agreed to help with the upkeep of that street, as it was expected to be the designated route for its trucks.
➜ Arseneau said she had received a $6,000 bid from All Phases of Construction to put a new roof on the pavilion at the park, as well as a separate $2,500 bid to pressure-wash and paint the existing roof. The company’s owner, Brandon Eidson, said he feels a new roof is not necessary. Trustee Cathy Tittle suggested installing rubber roof coating and obtaining bids from other contractors. The board then asked Tittle to obtain other bids.
➜ The board learned that the villagewide cleanup day was a success, as four Dumpsters were filled.
➜ The board learned that the village had sent letters to some property owners asking them to clean up their properties and remove any unregistered vehicles. Arseneau said some property owners were complying, but others were not. Trustees suggested that the property owners be sent a second letter demanding cleanup, and if they do nothing after that, then have the village attorney address the situation.
➜ The board voted 5-1, with Jon Boone in dissent, to approve an ordinance setting zoning fees, compensation for zoning board members and filing fees.
➜ The village’s attorney presented a copy of the village’s proposed annual appropriation ordinance, which is expected to be approved by the board in June following a public hearing.
➜ Residents were reminded that permits are required to be obtained from the village in order to operate golf carts on village streets. To obtain a permit, residents can contact Village Clerk Regina Ptacek, whose telephone phone number is listed on a sheet in the glass encasement on the front of the Village Hall.
➜ Trustees voted unanimously to hire Stan Feller to complete the village’s annual audit.