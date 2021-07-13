GIBSON CITY - The Gibson City Sesquicentennial Committee has announced the latest in a year-long series of celebratory events leading up to the 150th anniversary of the city’s 1872 incorporation.
An Oct. 24 Style & Quilt Show will present models of all ages in fashions worn through the years. The historic style show will take place inside the Kruse Event Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Current fashions from local boutiques will also be modeled.
Quilts—themselves a historic textile art form since the pioneer days—will also be on display at the show to commemorate the sesquicentennial.
Sesquicentennial celebration organizers are gathering homemade quilts of all sizes, as well as period attire and accessory items for the show. Those interested in loaning are asked to contact Sharon Heavilin, 217-249-8103 or sharoncraig74@yahoo.com by July 24.
Tickets for the show are $20 for adults, $15 for ages 7 to 20 and free for ages 6 and under and available at the Moyer Library or by calling 217-249-8103. The ticket price includes chicken salad, fruit, chips, dessert, wine and soft drinks, in addition to an entry for door prizes.