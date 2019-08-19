ROBERTS — The village’s water tower is scheduled to be repainted in September, after village trustees accepted an $85,140 bid to complete the work during their Aug. 5 meeting.
The work will be done by Sigel-based Hanfland Painting, which submitted the lowest bid.
Twenty-one companies inquired about the project, but only five submitted bids. Hanfland Painting was the only Illinois company to submit a bid, and the other four bids came in much higher, ranging from $120,000 to $165,000.
Hanfland Painting’s bid includes the removal of the tower’s siren and the installation of a new ladder, as well.
The village will be responsible for cleanup of any paint chips that fall outside of a 25-foot radius of the work zone.
The project is being funded using a $115,000 loan the village obtained from a local bank.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ The board made plans to vote in September on a proposal for resident Larry David to serve as a backup to water department employee Paul Theesfield. David, a former water system operator in Thawville, would only be paid in the event his services are needed.
➜ The board approved the hiring of Conn Excavating for $4,384 to install an inlet and 6-inch PVC pipe to address drainage issues near Ricky Ricketts’ home across from the bank on East Green Street.
➜ The board voted to sell the village-owned building at 108 E. Green St., which formerly occupied the town’s library. The downtown building will be sold “as is,” and an advertisement seeking bids will be published in a local newspaper following the board’s review of the advertisement in September. The library was closed in October 2016 following the discovery of rotted floor joists underneath a stage on its north end. Besides the condition of the building, other factors that contributed to the closure included a musty smell in the building and a lack of usage of the facility by the public.
➜ The board approved a change to an ordinance to allow ordinance enforcement officer Janet Walker to enforce mowing infractions after providing 48 hours’ notice to residents in violation, instead of the previously required 10 days’ notice.
➜ The board learned that Walker had delivered notices of lawn and weeds violations to residents.
➜ The board learned that Trustee Matt Vaughan continues to transfer the village’s ordinance book into an electronic format.
➜ The board learned that its president, Rick Flessner, had installed a 36-inch trash basket on a 36-inch tile inlet south of town.
➜ Theesfield’s monthly report said 864,600 gallons of water were pumped in the village in July, up slightly from 864,000 in June.
➜ The board discussed an ordinance not allowing concealed carry.