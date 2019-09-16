ELLIOTT — The village of Elliott’s audit report earned a “clean opinion,” but there were several accounting procedures that need attention, according to Katie Bermingham of the Clifton Larsen & Allen accounting firm of Champaign.
Bermingham, who has been overseeing Elliott’s audit for 10 years, gave a management note as well as reported some material weaknesses in the village’s accounting system at the village board’s Sept. 10 meeting.
Bermingham first highlighted the delay in providing accounting records for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ended March 31. Due to a household move by the village’s former treasurer, Cherie Daughenbaugh, records were at least two months late in being given to the firm for review and were thus equally delayed in being available to the new treasurer, Janet Scheurich.
The resulting delay produced an audit report in September instead of June. Bermingham emphasized the delay meant the village is already halfway through the current fiscal year before officials could review the results of the prior year.
In preparing the financial statement, there were some material audit adjustments, a common finding for entities with no professional accountant on staff. Another common problem for small villages is there is little segregation of duties, in regular accounting and payments or in water billing, collections or reporting. Bermingham said the newly instituted use of an outside water biller will help.
Some other reported weaknesses were that adjusting journal entries for the prior year were not made, the check numbers on board reports were not always consecutive, there was no invoice available for one payment that was made, some bank reconciliations were off a bit, and the water fund had not reimbursed the general fund for payroll taxes withheld for water salaries nor for engineering fees related to the since-postponed water tower repainting project.
Bermingham told trustees they could help with providing separate oversight by checking for continuous check numbers in disbursements, reviewing bills and invoices, and recording their approval of same.
Bermingham emphasized that there was no evidence of fraud, and she will meet soon with Scheurich to go over changes or adjustments that need to be made.
“I think we can knock out a lot of these (oversights) next year,” Bermingham said.
It was noted that the water fund has a positive balance, even after it repays the general fund. The water fund currently has a balance of $37,000 and owes the general fund $28,000, for an ending balance of $9,000.
Bermingham said “positive is great — it’s what we want to be seeing” to have funds in reserve where needed.
Bermingham also noted that 99.66 percent of property taxes were paid by village property owners in 2018.
Payment withheld for rug service
In reviewing bills presented for payment, the monthly charge of $67.90 for rug delivery by CINTAS was questioned. Village Board President Josh Rouley said he had contacted the company twice to stop delivery but had not received the promised return calls.
CINTAS is claiming there is a signed contract for the service, but Rouley said he found the contract, and it is unsigned. A decision to discontinue the service was made during former Village Board President Russell Ehlers’ term in office.
Trustee Ed Godsey moved to pay all bills presented except to CINTAS, and the motion passed unanimously.
Treasurer and water reports
Scheurich said the $5-per-month dormant fee being charged on two accounts at the Heartland Bank & Trust has been refunded.
Godsey questioned why the village has two separate accounts for motor fuel tax (MFT). Trustee Ralph Erhardt moved to consolidate the MFT funds at the Bank of Gibson City by closing and transferring the balance at the Heartland Bank & Trust.
Scheurich explained that she has learned that all accounts are covered by deposit insurance as long as account totals are $250,000 or less at a each insured institution.
Water department operator Paul Theesfield gave a water report showing 554,000 gallons were used in August. The village continues to seek a qualified water operator to be a backup in case Theesfield is called away for family medical reasons.
Grant application for water-main work completed
In reviewing copies of a grant application for water-main improvements in Elliott, Rouley said the documentation prepared by engineer Lee Beckman of Milano & Grunloh of Effingham “included literally every single bit of information” about water conditions in the village.
All agreed when Rouley said the submission of the grant application will “give us the best chance we’ll ever get for the grant.”
Beckman will personally deliver the grant application to the Springfield offices of the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity. The village may hear as early as December if it qualifies for the first of what is hoped to be two grants of $500,000 each to replace water mains throughout the village.
New water billing questions
Some questions have been coming in now that residents have received their first water bill through the billing service of EJ Water Cooperative in Dietrich.
Some residents thought that garbage fees are now being included with water bills. That is not true, and no garbage fees were charged.
Board members emphasized that the village pays garbage collection for all residents from the general fund, and no bills for it are issued to residents as part of the water bill or otherwise.
A proposal by Eric Emmerich of EJ Water Cooperative to decrease the level at which minimum water fees are charged was firmly rejected by village trustees.
The proposal was to charge the minimum water bill fee at 1,000 gallons or less rather than the current 2,000 gallons or less. If the metered water quantity is at or below the minimum gallons amount, residents are charged a flat fee of $40.
“We absolutely do not want to cut the minimum quantity from 2,000 gallons to $1,000 gallons,” said Godsey of current billing fees.
Fellow trustees agreed, believing it would be a burdensome increase to too many residents.
If the cost of future improvements begins affecting the water fund’s balance, however, trustees agreed that water charges may need to be revisited.
Residents previously indicated they would be OK with future increases if water quality and pressure were improved, which are goals of the future, potentially grant-funded, water-main project.
It was suggested that EJ Water Cooperative personnel may want to host a get-together with residents to answer any questions about the billings that are not clear despite a letter having been sent to all residents in August.