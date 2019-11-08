ROBERTS — The village recently received a violation notice from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regarding the cleanup of paint chips by village staff during the repainting of the town’s water tower last month.
The village will reply to the IEPA by mail.
Last month, the village board learned that a resident who lives west of the water tower contacted the IEPA with concerns about village workers cleaning up fallen paint chips, which may contain lead. Because the village is not a licensed lead-abatement contractor, its staff was forced to stop the cleanup.
Under its contract with Sigel-based Hanfland Painting, which was hired by the village to repaint the water tower, the village was responsible for cleanup of any paint chips that would fall outside of a 25-foot radius of the work zone.
The violation notice was discussed by the village board during its Nov. 4 meeting.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ The board learned that Board President Rick Flessner met Nov. 4 at the Vermilion Valley Bank’s local branch with resident Tim Williams. During the meeting, Williams signed the deed for the building at 108 E. Green St., which formerly occupied the town’s library. In October, the village board accepted a $1,000 bid from Williams for the purchase of the building. Williams plans to remodel the building and turn it into an apartment. During a zoning committee meeting on Oct. 30, the committee approved changing the zoning status of the building to R1 (residential).
➜ Water department employee Paul Theesfield’s monthly report said 812,800 gallons of water were pumped in the village in October, up from 759,700 in September.