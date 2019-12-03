BUCKLEY — The village board on Dec. 2 authorized its president to sign paperwork from Frontier Communications related to $4,011 in repairs made to drain tile on South Elm Street that the company agreed to reimburse to the village after the company damaged it while digging.
The board voted to allow President Sheree Stachura to sign the so-called “release authorization” pending a review of the paperwork by Village Attorney George Cuonzo.
Other business
Also at the Dec. 2 board meeting:
➜ The board authorized Stachura to sign the necessary paperwork to close out the water-tower refurbishing project. Engineer Larry Johnson said the project was finished within budget. The board also authorized making the final payment due to Utility Service Co., the contractor that did the work. The final payment reflects 10 percent of the total bill of $139,650. The board had decided last month to withhold payment of 10 percent of the bill due to the company, based in Perry, Ga., not having all the proper final paperwork turned in. The final paperwork has since been received.
➜ Board members heard from a Buckley business owner concerning issues with the water service at his business. He said he has dealt with the issues for a year and had been told the problems would be fixed. John McBride — owner of ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company that is contracted to maintain Buckley’s water system — said something would be done to address the situation.
➜ The board approved the village’s tax levy for 2019, showing $55,788 to be collected from landowners next summer, up from $53,131 collected this past summer.
➜ Christmas bonuses of $100 each were granted to the three village employees via a 4-1 vote, with Trustee Keith Hartke in dissent.
➜ Village maintenance employee Donnie Miller said he had been vacuuming leaves. He said he expected to be done with the work already, but due to having to stop and do repairs to an old 8-inch tile by Main Street, he has extended the time to do the leaf vacuuming. The board gave Miller permission to hire someone to help him do the leaf vacuuming at the November meeting, so the board approved paying resident Scott Shockley $10 an hour for 18 hours of work.
➜ Miller said Onarga-based Price’s Tree Service had removed trees in the village. However, there remains a tree by St. John’s Lutheran Church that needs to be taken down, Miller said. The board voted to have Miller proceed with removing it.
➜ The board learned that no one had applied yet to take care of rentals of the building at the Buckley Lake and the cleaning of that building. Anyone interested in filling the position is asked to contact Stachura.
➜ Village Clerk Jim Biggs said golf cart permit stickers are available for purchase for $25. Anyone who would like to purchase a sticker is asked to contact Biggs.