ROBERTS — The village of Roberts in central Ford County has been added to the growing list of towns that have approved imposing a 3 percent municipal sales tax on the purchase of recreational marijuana within their communities.
The Roberts Village Board approved a resolution during its Sept. 9 meeting authorizing the village to impose the sales tax.
Board President Rick Flessner said, however, that no decision has been made yet on whether to allow recreational marijuana sales in the village once they become legal in Illinois on Jan. 1. Through approval of an ordinance, the village board could decide to “opt out” of allowing such sales in Roberts.
Besides Roberts, other Ford County communities that have imposed a 3 percent municipal tax on cannabis sales include Paxton and Sibley.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ The board approved the hiring of resident Larry David as a backup to water department employee Paul Theesfield. David, a former water system operator in Thawville, will only be paid in the event his services are needed.
➜ Theesfield’s monthly report said 831,900 gallons of water were pumped in the village in August, down from 864,600 in July.
➜ In the maintenance report, the board received an update on snow plows from David King.
➜ Randy Reynolds, a resident of Fisher, was in attendance to dispute an ordinance violation notice he received.
➜ The board reviewed and approved a notice that will be placed in local newspapers seeking bids from the public for the purchase of the village-owned building at 108 E. Green St., which formerly occupied the town’s library. The library was closed in October 2016 following the discovery of rotted floor joists underneath a stage on its north end.
➜ Tim Conn, owner of Conn Excavating, said he would “sleeve” a 6-inch pipe across the alley near Ricky Ricketts’ home with an 8-inch pipe culvert to address drainage issues in that area.
➜ The board learned that the ordinance book had been delivered to Kathy Hunter.
➜ The board read a “thank you” note from the family of Morgan Behrens, whose mother died unexpectedly at her residence. The village had sent flowers to the family.
➜ The board learned that Debbie Burns has agreed to assume Matt Vaughan’s position as a village trustee once Vaughan fills the board president’s role on May 4, 2020. Flessner’s last meeting as board president is April 1, 2020.