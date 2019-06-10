ROBERTS — The village of Roberts will borrow about $115,000 from a local bank to cover the cost of repainting the exterior of the town’s water tower.
The loan from the Vermilion Valley Bank in Roberts — to be paid back over a 10-year period at an interest rate of 3.7 percent — is expected to cover the entire cost of the project, according to Village Board President Rick Flessner.
The project is expected to be completed later this year or in spring 2020, Flessner said, depending on contractors’ availability.
The village will be advertising for bids in a local newspaper, hopefully in July or earlier, Flessner said.
It will be the second time the village has sought bids for the project. Last year, the board accepted a bid from Putnam County to do the work, but then it was later discovered through testing that the existing chipped paint on the tower contained lead, so the project needed to be rebid to include lead paint removal, Flessner said.
The village has applied for grants for the project through the offices of state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, and state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, according to Flessner.
The village is working with the Champaign-based Farnsworth Group on the project. A Farnsworth representative provided a report on the project to the village board during its June 3 meeting.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
➜ The board voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that requires property owners to mow the right-of-way in front of their properties or face fines for noncompliance. The ordinance, effective immediately, calls for a $100 fine for a first offense, a $150 fine for a second offense and an even higher fine for a third or subsequent offense, Flessner said.
➜ The board voted unanimously to rescind an ordinance violation notice that was given to resident Chrystal Black by ordinance enforcement officer Janet Walker for an abandoned vehicle on Black’s property.
➜ In Walker’s monthly report, she said she issued 12 verbal warnings, six written warnings, six citations and four 48-hour notices for mowing violations to property owners in May. Upcoming projects include working with residents on house numbers, continuing to work on abandoned houses and working on the junk and rubbish left over from the village’s annual cleanup day.
➜ The board voted unanimously to hire Watseka-based Diversified Services for $300 to clean and wax the tile floors in two bathrooms and in the entrance area at the Village Hall.
➜ The board learned that Trustee Taylor Behrens recently had received his mosquito spraying license from the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Behrens will begin spraying for mosquitoes in the village as soon as possible, Flessner said. Behrens will notify residents who have honeybees prior to the mosquito spraying occurring.
➜ The board learned that 123 tires were disposed of during the village’s annual cleanup day.
➜ The board voted unanimously to donate $250 toward the Sibley Area Fourth of July Celebration.
➜ Water department employee Paul Theesfield’s monthly report said 693,000 gallons of water were pumped in the village in May, up from 667,800 in April.
➜ The public was reminded that a car show sponsored by Living Word Church in Roberts and a pavilion dance/show will be held Saturday, July 20. The band Statesboro with Venessa Driggers will be performing.