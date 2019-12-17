RANTOUL — The Rantoul Village Board heard last week from Mike Davis, who was recently hired as executive director of the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority, which Rantoul co-founded with Vermilion County.
Several other communities and counties are interested in joining the land bank authority. Davis said he believes larger land banks are the wave of the future.
“To be honest, I don’t think the state wants to see 30 or 40 land banks all over the state,” Davis said. “I believe the larger municipalities are important, but whether it’s a village of 500 or a city of 30,000, I think there’s great work to be done.”
Davis said prior to the consolidation, Vermilion County received a $300,000 grant and Rantoul a $150,000 grant. Most recently the consolidated land bank received another $100,000.
He said a land bank in Ohio, located in an area of similar population as the central Illinois one, received about $500,00 annually “in their enabling legislation” and about $14 million for demolition of derelict properties.
St. Joseph recently joined the area land bank, and Decatur and the counties of Ford, Iroquois, Dewitt and Piatt are also interested.
“I want to see across those geographies how many demolitions are needed, how many rehabs are needed, where planning assistance is needed” prior to going to the state to see how much funding is available,” Davis said. “If all I do is five rehabs and five demos a year, I think I’m a failure as a director.”
A land bank is a nonprofit entity that is established to assemble, temporarily manage and dispose of vacant land to stabilize neighborhoods and encourage re-use or redevelopment of urban property.
A native of Pennsylvania, Davis moved to central Illinois after his wife took a position at the University of Illinois.