ROBERTS — Pending approval by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the village intends to hire a Paxton firm to complete remediation work at the site of the town’s water tower.
Village Board President Rick Flessner said the board has selected Meuser Construction & Excavation to do the work. The company submitted the lowest bid — of around $7,100, Flessner said.
But before the work can get started, the village must submit a site remediation plan to the IEPA and have the plan approved, Flessner said.
The village received a violation notice from the IEPA last October, after a resident contacted the agency with concerns about village workers cleaning up fallen paint chips, which may contain lead, while the water tower was being hydro-blasted prior to being repainted.
Because the village is not a licensed lead-abatement contractor, its staff was forced to stop the cleanup.
Under its contract with Sigel-based Hanfland Painting, which was hired by the village to repaint the water tower, the village was responsible for cleanup of any paint chips that would fall outside of a 25-foot radius of the work zone.
An update on the situation was reported to the village board at its Jan. 6 meeting.
Other business
Also at the Jan. 6 meeting:
➜ The board approved the purchase of new testing equipment for the waterhouse. Water department employee Paul Theesfield said the new testing equipment, which costs $903, should save about 15 minutes per day of work.
➜ The board learned that the village’s older truck was leaking oil from its oil pan. Board members said they would stop by the shop to look into the issue.
➜ Trustee John Viner said he would request that a Ford County Board member attend the village board’s next meeting to provide an update on wind-farm zoning.
➜ The board learned that 880,300 gallons of water were pumped in the village in December, up from 695,100 in November.