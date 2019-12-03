ROBERTS — The village board’s president, Rick Flessner, said he planned to meet Friday, Dec. 6, with a contractor interested in completing remediation work at the site of the town’s water tower — work that has been requested by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
The village received a violation notice from the IEPA in October, after a resident contacted the agency with concerns about village workers cleaning up fallen paint chips, which may contain lead, while the water tower was being hydro-blasted prior to being repainted.
Because the village is not a licensed lead-abatement contractor, its staff was forced to stop the cleanup.
Under its contract with Sigel-based Hanfland Painting, which was hired by the village to repaint the water tower, the village was responsible for cleanup of any paint chips that would fall outside of a 25-foot radius of the work zone.
On Nov. 21, Flessner met with Hanfland Painting owner Jerry Hanfland, Farnsworth Group engineer Joe Mickulecky and two IEPA representatives to discuss the situation. Flessner said the village was asked to reply to the IEPA by mail regarding a “water tower site remediation program.”
Flessner said he had contacted three companies — NES Environmental of Frankfort, General Waste Services of Alton and Cenpro Services of Granite City — regarding the remediation work.
Flessner said he planned to meet with one of them — NES Environmental — at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the site of the water tower at 114 S. Main St. to have the company inspect the site for the presence of lead and provide a cost estimate for any necessary remediation work.
If the estimate appears reasonable, Flessner said he would likely hire the company to do the work, and the company, once finished, would then notify the IEPA.
Otherwise, Flessner said, the other two companies would be invited to a meeting.
Meanwhile, three barrels of paint chips that had been in storage in the village’s bus shed were recently picked up by Veolia, a hazardous-materials company based in Menominee Falls, Wis., Flessner said. The barrels were disposed of at a licensed landfill, Flessner said. The cost of disposing of the barrels is expected to be around $2,500, Flessner said.
The news was reported to the village board at its Dec. 2 meeting.
Other business
Also at the Dec. 2 meeting:
➜ The board learned that a new toilet tank mechanism was installed by maintenance employee David Fuoss in the Village Hall’s men’s restroom.
➜ The board approved the village’s tax levy for 2019, showing a 3.4 percent increase in property taxes to be collected next summer.
➜ The board learned that all utilities at the former public library building had been transferred to the building’s new owner, Tim Williams.
➜ The board learned that 695,100 gallons of water were pumped in the village in November, down from 812,800 in October.