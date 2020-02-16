Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau will sponsor two Viewpoint Breakfast Meetings. The first meeting will be Feb. 20, at Happy Days Diner in Roberts. The second meeting will be March 3, at the Farm Bureau in Gilman, according to information from the Farm Bureau.
The meetings will begin at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast followed by discussion on the topics members wish to talk about. Viewpoint is the name given to Farm Bureau’s grassroots effort to raise issues and concerns from members. There is no charge for members to attend and reservations are not needed. For more information, contact the Farm Bureau at 1-800-424-0756.