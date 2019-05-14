PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board will vote Wednesday night on the approval of outdoor lighting, building and traffic signage, sidewalks and parking areas for the newly built addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School’s east side.
The board will also hear a report on the progress of the project, which is expected to be completed this summer.
Also on the agenda for the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the board room at the unit office in Paxton, are:
➜ The approval of a second amended budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ends June 30. A public hearing on the second amended budget will be held at 6 p.m.
➜ The approval of new and revised school board policies.
➜ The approval of the disposal of records kept by the district.
➜ The approval of credit recovery, ESY, junior high summer school and driver’s education courses to be offered this summer.
➜ The approval of maintenance projects planned for this summer.
➜ The approval of 2019-20 student registration, lunch, breakfast, driver’s education, Advanced Placement and dual-credit fees.
➜ The approval of 2019-20 student handbooks, faculty handbook, athletic code of conduct, coaches handbook and acceptable-use policy.
➜ The approval of the purchase of a repeater and lease with Ludlow Cooperative Grain Elevator Co.
➜ The approval of a lease to purchase Chromebooks.
➜ The approval of administrative summer office hours.
➜ A discussion regarding the possibility of allowing fifth-graders to participate in the junior high school’s cross country and track programs.
➜ A closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district.