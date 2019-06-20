ROBERTS — An investigator for the state fire marshal’s office suspects an electrical issue caused a fire that engulfed a one-story home on Hickory Drive in Roberts on Thursday morning, the village’s fire chief said.
An estimated 20 volunteer firefighters from Roberts, Melvin, Buckley and Loda responded to the blaze at 207 Hickory Drive around 11 a.m., according to Roberts Fire Chief Michael Landstrom.
The home’s owner, Lloyd Dehm Jr., was not there at the time, and no one was injured, Landstrom said. However, two cats inside the house were still missing as of late Thursday afternoon, Landstrom said.
The living quarters of the home were “pretty much a total loss,” Landstrom said, noting, though, that the fire fortunately did not spread to nearby garages, as well.
An investigator for the fire marshal’s office visited the scene Thursday and indicated the fire’s cause was likely electrical, Landstrom said, but the cause remained under investigation.
Dehm, who has homeowner’s insurance, was planning to stay at a friend’s house Thursday night, Landstrom said.
Firefighters cleared the scene around 2 or 2:30 p.m., Landstrom estimated.
Also responding was the Buckley Ambulance Service.
Roberts and Melvin firefighters were called back to the scene at 4:43 p.m. after smoke was seen coming from the residence.