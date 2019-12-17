MELVIN — Matthew W. Borden’s former landlord said she was “very much shocked” to learn that the 43-year-old Ford County man, whom she remembered as a “very respectful, decent guy,” is suspected of murdering two people in neighboring Iroquois County before taking his own life following a high-speed chase with police in Colorado.
“We got along with him good,” said Fairbury resident Tiffany Osborn, who along with her husband leased an apartment in Melvin to Borden and his wife. “He was always very respectful, a decent guy. He was always honest with us, paid his rent.”
She said she never would have thought that Borden would be capable of the crimes he is suspected of committing last weekend: the fatal shootings of Pamela Williams, 54, of Martinton, and Brian D. Musk, 50, of Milford.
“Absolutely not,” she said. “It very much shocked me.”
Tiffany Osborn said Borden and his wife had rented an apartment owned by the Osborns in the 200 block of West 1st Street in Melvin. At some point, however, Borden was sent to prison for a probation violation, and his wife then stopped paying rent, resulting in her being evicted earlier this year.
Borden, formerly of Gibson City, had been put on five years of probation following his February 2017 release from federal prison. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison for robbing the Dewey State Bank on Oct. 7, 2006.
Borden previously was charged in Ford County with criminal sexual assault in 2002, along with domestic battery, criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond in 2006. However, all of the charges ended up being dropped.
Despite his criminal past, Borden was not particularly well known to local authorities.
“I had never dealt with him, ever,” said Ford County sheriff’s deputy Dave Kaeding, who regularly patrols Melvin.
‘There’s a lot of information floating around out there’
After serving time in a federal prison in Pennsylvania for violating his probation, Borden was released on Oct. 30, according to Eric Starkey, an investigator for the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office. Borden then stayed for about a week in Melvin before staying with various acquaintances in Iroquois County.
“I think he was kind of bouncing around, kind of shacking up here and there, staying with different people in the Iroquois County area,” Starkey said.
The two murder victims and Borden all “ran in the same circles,” Starkey said. Investigators have some theories about why he killed them, but the motive remains undetermined.
“There’s a lot of information floating around out there,” Starkey said about speculation amongst the public. “You probably heard drugs had a part in this, but did it? It’s possible, but is that the sole reason? I think we’d just be guessing at this point.”
Meanwhile, Starkey did say that robbery “certainly” appears to be at least part of the motive behind the murder of Mr. Musk, who was found dead inside a residence on the same property as the Milford Auto Parts scrap yard around 6 a.m. Dec. 14. Starkey noted that items were stolen in the slaying, including firearms and cash.
As for the motive behind the killing of Ms. Williams — who was found dead in a ditch southwest of Sheldon by a passerby the previous morning — things are less clear, Starkey said.
“We’re still sorting through a lot of things as far as that goes,” Starkey said. “We know all three of these individuals knew each other — they had common acquaintances; they had interacted in the past — but what brought them together on those specific nights or why they were killed, specifically Ms. Williams, that’s something we’re still working on.”
Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum said autopsies performed in Kankakee County determined that Ms. Williams was shot once in the head and once in the chest and that Mr. Musk was shot once in the head.
On the lam
Following the murder of Mr. Musk, police believe that Borden stole a truck from the Milford scrap yard and then drove it to Sheldon, where he discarded it and then stole a second vehicle, Starkey said.
Borden is believed to have then driven that vehicle to Dexter, Iowa, where he discarded it before stealing a Toyota Camry, Starkey said.
As Borden was on the lam, Iroquois County authorities identified him as a suspect in both homicides. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office announced that a warrant had been issued charging Borden with first-degree murder.
Shortly before 2 p.m. that same day, Borden was spotted by a Colorado State Patrol trooper and an officer with the Ault (Colo.) Police Department as he was driving the stolen Toyota Camry west on Highway 14, according to a news release posted on the website of the Weld County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Office.
After the trooper pulled behind the car, Borden accelerated, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. Both the trooper and Ault police officer pursued the vehicle until it crashed near the intersection of Weld County Road 92 and Highway 85, about a mile north of Pierce, Colo., the release said.
Borden then fired gun shots outside the vehicle, the release said, but it is not believed that the two officers returned fire. After the Weld County Regional SWAT team arrived on scene and approached the car, Borden was found dead next to the car, the release said.
An autopsy on Borden was performed Tuesday. The Weld County Coroner’s Office did not immediately release any preliminary findings and said it could be four to six weeks before toxicology is completed and final autopsy results are known.
Starkey was unable to say if the gun that police believe Borden used to take his own life was the same one used in the murders. Starkey also was unable to say if all of the firearms stolen from Milford had been recovered.
Investigation ongoing
As of Tuesday, Starkey said the sheriff’s office continued to investigate the murders in cooperation with Illinois State Police crime-scene technicians. Information was also being exchanged between the sheriff’s office and Colorado police agencies, Starkey said.
“It’s ongoing,” Starkey said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean there are more suspects out there; it just means we’re only 72 hours into this whole thing, so there’s a lot of evidence we’re still working through; there’s still people that we’re still speaking with, whether they knew the suspect or the victims.”
The two murders were the third and fourth to occur in Iroquois County since September. Prior to September, the county had not had even once homicide since 2016.
“It’s certainly something that you don’t see every day,” Starkey said.