PAXTON — Information from the United Community Fund serving Paxton and surrounding communities will soon be in residents’ mailboxes.
The 14 nonprofit organizations benefitting from the United Community Fund’s fundraising goal of $32,000 are: the American Red Cross of Central Illinois, Boy Scouts of America’s Prairielands Council, the Community Resource & Counseling Center (CRCC), Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Hands of Christ Food Pantry, Paxton Community Nursery School, Paxton Day Care Center, Paxton Service Club, Paxton Summer League, Paxton Telecare, Peace Meal Senior Nutrition Program, Salvation Army Community Food Bank, Salvation Army Social Services/Rapid Draft and Show Bus.
The United Community Fund is an all-volunteer organization with donations going directly to the member organizations. More information about each of the organization will be covered in the United Community Fund brochure. The fundraising drive ends on Dec. 18.
A contribution to the United Community Fund provides a way to give to all 14 organizations with just one contribution. People who would like to obtain a United Community Fund brochure or wish to make a donation can contact the United Community Fund at P.O. Box 15, Paxton, IL 60957.