CHICAGO — The unemployment rate in 101 of Illinois’ 102 counties fell from year-ago levels in August, with Ford County’s rate dropping to 4.1 percent from 5 percent a year earlier and Iroquois County’s falling to 3.6 percent from 4.2 percent.
All 14 of the state’s metropolitan areas also saw decreases in their jobless rates when compared with their rates from August 2018, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Illinois Department of Employment Security. The number of nonfarm jobs increased in 12 metropolitan areas and decreased in two.
“Illinois has a bright future for residents and businesses, and we’re building an economy that works for everyone throughout the state,” said Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes.
Jobs were added in 12 metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.6%, +1,500), Danville (+2.6%, +700) and Champaign-Urbana (+2.5%, +2,600). The two metro areas showing an over-the-year decrease in total nonfarm jobs were Kankakee (-1.1%, -500) and Peoria (-0.3%, -500).
The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included leisure and hospitality (10 of 14 metro areas), government (10 of 14), mining and construction (nine of 14), manufacturing (8 of 14) and professional and business services (eight of 14).
The non-seasonally adjusted Illinois unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in August 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in August 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak.
The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.
Champaign-Urbana MSA
The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7 percent in August 2019 from 4.8 percent in August 2018 in the Champaign-Urbana Metropolitan Service Area.
Non-farm employment increased by 2,600 jobs compared with last August.
Employment gains over the year were posted in leisure and hospitality (+1,200), government (+1,000), education and health services (+400), other services (+100), professional and business services (+100), information (+100) and mining and construction (+100).
Declines were reported in wholesale trade (-200), manufacturing (-100) and retail trade (-100).