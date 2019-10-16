GIBSON CITY — Wild Styles Face Painting will be on hand at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Halloween (Thursday, Oct. 31) to prepare children’s faces for a night of trick-or-treating.
Other library news
In other library news:
➜ Shannon Gross of the Illinois WorkNet Center will be available at the library at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, to speak with job-seekers who are needing some assistance in finding a job.
➜ Kids in the Kitchen will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the library. The program will initially be open only to children who have not participated in it in the past, but it will be open to past participants if there are any spots remaining.
➜ A book-folding class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the library. Participants will be making a pumpkin out of a book, and it will say “Happy Fall.” People are asked to sign up in advance. There is a $2 charge to cover materials.
➜ The library will host its annual local vendors fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Vendors are asked to contact the library at 217-784-5343 before Tuesday, Oct. 15, to secure a station for their homemade artisan and craft items, as well as any homegrown and prepared items.
➜ Family members, friends and caretakers of persons afflicted with Alzheimer’s will gather in the library’s program room at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, for an Alzheimer’s support group meeting. For more information, people can call Miranda Leonard at 217-784-2535.
➜ Persons interested in helping adults learn English are asked to attend an informational meeting at the library from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Participants do not need to know Spanish to teach English.
➜ Teens who stop by the library after school to check out a book can enjoy pizza while they read and study every fourth Monday of the month. The next chance will be Oct. 28.
➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.
➜ Newly acquired books include: “The Language of Sycamores” by Lisa Wingate, “Bridge of Scarlet Leaves” by Kristina McMorris, “A Life Without Water” by MarciBolden and “Loving an Older Dog” by Jacqueline A. Meyers (featured on the cover is area resident Reg Green with his dog).
➜ New DVDs include: “Night Hunter.”