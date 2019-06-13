SPRINGFIELD — Tara Hummel of Cabery was awarded an Illinois Star Award during the 91st annual Illinois State FFA Convention held June 11-13.
Illinois Star Awards honor FFA members who have developed the organization’s most outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through their supervised agricultural experience (SAE), have demonstrated outstanding management skills and have earned the State FFA Degree — the Illinois Association FFA’s highest degree of membership.
Eligible FFA members must also have met other agricultural education, scholastic and leadership requirements.
Hummel was named a “Star in Agricultural Placement.” Hummel, the daughter of Dale and Holly Hummel and Tom and Colleen Hanson of Cabery, is a member of Tri-Point High School’s FFA chapter. Her SAE consisted of entrepreneurship show goats and a placement with Hummel Livestock.
In Hummel’s show goat project, she purchased and showed two wethers each year. She raised and cared for the wethers, prepping them the months leading up to the show. Her responsibilities included feeding, exercising, show preparations and getting the goats show broke. Her work for Hummel Livestock included raising and marketing high-end show goats to FFA and 4-H members and families across the country. She also assisted with embryo transfer work, marketing, and overseeing the operation daily.
FFA sponsors honored
Illinois Foundation FFA sponsors were honored at the convention, as well.
Foundation sponsors fund agricultural education and FFA programs — including the awards presented at the state convention. Throughout the year, the Illinois Foundation FFA engages individuals, industry, education, government and foundations in securing funds.
Foundation Club Awards were given to FFA chapters that had raised at least $3,000. Receiving Foundation Club Awards were Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s FFA chapter, which raised $11,444, and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s FFA chapter, which raised $4,724.
Foundation Star Sponsors were honored, as well, for making annual gifts of at least $1,000). They included Iroquois West High School’s FFA chapter, the Milford FFA Alumni, the Tri-Point FFA Alumni and the Watseka FFA Alumni Association.
Companies that have been sponsors of the Illinois Foundation FFA for 25 years also were honored, including Muench Inc., owned by Todd Muench of Cissna Park; Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative of Paxton; and Arends Hogan Walker LLC of Melvin.
Section officer named
Also at the convention, Rodney Billerbeck of Tri-Point High School’s FFA chapter was named an officer for Section 10.