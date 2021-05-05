PAXTON, ILL. - To honor a long-time doctor and to celebrate Arbor Day, a tree was planted in Pells Park Friday.
Mayor Bill Ingold spoke and Dr. Richard Foellner’s family was present as a Swamp White Oak was dedicated to Dr. Foellner’s memory in the northeast portion of the park near the veterans memorial. Members of the PBL FFA participated in the ceremony.
Ingold noted that the doctor loved being outdoors, gardening and trees. Dr. Foellner served as a Lieutenant in the Army Medical Corps and in the US Army Reserve. The tree is planted a few hundred feet from where he worked at the no longer standing Paxton Community Hospital and Clinic before he moved his practice to Main Street.
Dr. Foellner came to Paxton in 1973, stayed for 48 years and raised a family, daughters Evelyn and Vicki and son Richard. Three of his grandchildren attended the ceremony--Maddy, Kyler and Ryley Foellner.
Ingold said anyone who was a patient of Dr. Foelner knew his passion for great treatment of his patients and his willingness to take the extra time to listen to them.
Ingold said that reminded him of the quote, “‘that people will forget what you said, they will forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel.' He treated them not just as patients but as friends. And that is why his passing touched so many people.”
Paxton has been a Tree City USA for 39 years. It meets the requirements to be such by having a committee on the City Council that is legally responsible for all city owned trees, having an ordinance that forms the foundation of care and maintenance of trees, having an annual budget of $2 per capita for tree care and observing Arbor Day in a proclamation
designating the last Friday in April as Arbor Day.
Ingold said for the past 16 years the city has planted and dedicated a tree to someone in the community who has made a serious and significant impact on the town and its residents with their life and their life's work.
Blake Johnson raised the tree in his backyard, across Pells Street and Mike Herriott planted it.
FFA Member Landon Wilson provided the following speech about the choice of tree:
"The Swamp White Oak, our tree of choice this year, is quite a remarkable species. Introduced in 1800, this tree, contrary to what the name might suggest, can grow all across the country. The Swamp White Oak is well adapted to low-lying moist areas, but the tree also tolerates dry, even slightly salty soil. You may know this tree from the beautiful colors that its long, round lobed leaves produce in the fall, or maybe its small, distinct acorns. Because of those vibrant colors, its comfortable shade, and the many species of birds that the Swamp White Oak attracts (blue jays and red woodpeckers for example) this tree will serve the city of Paxton well.
The resilience of this white oak is something that all of us can take and apply to our own lives. As mentioned, this specific tree can thrive in any climate from most low lands to dryer urban areas- all very different places. It also serves a great purpose to its surrounding ecosystem. So on this Arbor Day, as we appreciate and recognize the great environmental impact of trees, and the Swamp White Oak specifically, let us heed to the ways of it, and thrive throughout our various circumstances, trials, daily experiences, all while serving others, and our environment."