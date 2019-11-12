George and Harry Tjardes of Gibson City were inducted into the Hereford Hall of Fame on Oct. 25 at the Hereford Honorees awards ceremony during the AHA annual membership meeting and conference in Kansas City, Mo. Pictured, from left, are: 2019 AHA President Pete Atkins, Michelle Tjardes, Sawyer Tjardes, Harper Tjardes, Lawson Tjardes, Kent Tjardes, Kristin (Tjardes) Bartlett, Kara (Tjardes) Dimoush, Lori Tjardes, Kurt Tjardes, Marilyn Tjardes, Jeremy Tjardes, Mary Kay (Tjardes) Leathers, Phil Tjardes, Jayne Tjardes, Ashley (Tjardes) Hedge, Jan (Tjardes) Pfeiffer, Dave Hedge, Jane (Tjardes) Noyd, Larry Pfeiffer, Marcia (Leathers) Pesci, Taylor Tjardes, Eric Pfeiffer, Heather Pfeiffer and AHA Board Director Mark St. Pierre.