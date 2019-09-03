CHEBANSE — A Labor Day weekend accident near Chebanse in northern Iroquois County claimed the lives of three people.
The accident occurred around 4:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 45/52 and County Road 3400 North, when an eastbound 2002 Lexus failed to stop at the intersection and was struck on its driver’s door by a southbound 2008 Cadillac. Both vehicles came to rest in the southeast side of the intersection.
Pronounced dead at the scene was the driver of the Lexus, 54-year-old Sheila L. Brooks of Decatur. The two people in the Cadillac were transported to hospitals in Kankakee, where they were pronounced dead. Their names were not immediately released.
The accident was being investigated by the Illinois State Police and Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.