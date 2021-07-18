Thirty-one Iroquois County youths performed on the main stage July 14 for the Iroquois County Fair Talent Show.
The Junior Division winners include : first place — Elite Eight consisting of Lily Anderson, London Clark, Annika Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Addie Kingdon, Madelyn Loy, Sarah Parsons, and Savannah Read with their hip hop dance to “Hip Hop Mash Up”. Second place went to Savannah Reed with her solo dance to “Everything I Wanted” Third place went to Abbie Tindle singing “Are You Washed in the Blood”.
The Senior Division winner was Mitchell Gaylen who performed a rendition of “Bumble Boogie” on the piano. Second place went to Megan Schippert with her vocal of “Good Morning Baltimore” and third place to Julia Hilgerman with her rendition of “Somebody to Love”.
Both first place winners will have the opportunity to perform again at the IAAF Convention talent show in January 2022.